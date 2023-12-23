Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. Out vs. Falcons With Concussion, Shoulder Injury

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts officially announced that wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has been ruled out of the team's matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday due to concussion and shoulder issues.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Pittman Jr. cleared concussion protocol on Friday and traveled with the team to Atlanta on Saturday but picked up a few symptoms that led to him being placed back into protocol before he was eventually declared out. He was originally listed as questionable.

