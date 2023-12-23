X

    Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. Out vs. Falcons With Concussion, Shoulder Injury

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 23, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 16: Michael Pittman Jr. #11 of the Indianapolis Colts catches a pass during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 16, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    The Indianapolis Colts officially announced that wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has been ruled out of the team's matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday due to concussion and shoulder issues.

    According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Pittman Jr. cleared concussion protocol on Friday and traveled with the team to Atlanta on Saturday but picked up a few symptoms that led to him being placed back into protocol before he was eventually declared out. He was originally listed as questionable.

