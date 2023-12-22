Aljamain Sterling, Jiří Procházka Among Next Fights Announced for UFC 300, More PPVs

AP Photo/Gregory Payan

The highly anticipated fight card for UFC 300 is starting to take shape, as UFC president Dana White announced three of the bouts scheduled to take place at the milestone event on April 13.

Former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will be moving up to 145 pounds four his featherweight debut against Calvin Kattar. A light heavyweight bout between Jiří Procházka and Aleksandar Rakić and a middleweight fight between Bo Nickal and Cody Brundage will also take place at UFC 300. White also announced more fights for upcoming pay-per-views:

