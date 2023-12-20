NBA Rumors: Donovan Mitchell Trade Not Eyed by Cavaliers Despite Knicks, Nets Buzz

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

As the Cleveland Cavaliers hover around the middle of the Eastern Conference standings with an injury-depleted roster right now, the organization isn't preparing to shop Donovan Mitchell in trade talks.

Per Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, the Cavs "are not prepared to consider" trading Mitchell despite the looming threat of him leaving as a free agent after the 2024-25 season:

"Cleveland officials have maintained a commitment to this core of four All-Star talents, according to league sources, even with all the incessant chatter among rival executives that Mitchell will inevitably bolt when he can reach the unrestricted market in 2025. Ask any pro personnel scout, and they'll be happy to pinpoint Mitchell toward one of the two teams that call New York home. It has not bothered the Cavaliers' resolve to this point."

The Cavaliers know their window with Mitchell could be closing very soon. He turned down extension talks over the summer, though he did leave the door open to signing a new deal after this season.

"My primary focus is this," Mitchell told reporters during Cleveland's media day on Oct. 2. "Just trying to go out there and trying to be the best team we can be and bring a championship to the city and go from there. We added new additions. We obviously had a season that you could kind of rate went really well until it went really poorly. So, for us, that's where all of our heads are at. That's where my head is at."

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on Monday's episode of The Hoop Collective podcast (h/t Jeff Smith of SI.com) that the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets could potentially have a "bidding war" for Mitchell if he becomes available.

Windhorst also cited the Miami Heat and "at least two other teams" in the Southwest Division as potential suitors for the four-time All-Star.

The Cavs were hoping to take another step forward this season after a 51-31 record in 2022-23. They added Max Strus and Georges Niang in free agency to help solve the shooting woes that plagued them in the first-round playoff loss to the Knicks.

Instead, the offense has plummeted from ninth in rating last season to 19th through 27 games this season. The defense, which ranked first in points allowed per game and second in rating last season, is currently ninth and 10th in those categories.

Injuries are starting to pile up for the Cavs. They announced on Friday that Darius Garland will miss at least four weeks with a fractured jaw and Evan Mobley will be out for six-to-eight weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery.

Garland was injured on Dec. 13 against the Boston Celtics when his head collided with Kristaps Porziņģis' chest on a drive to the basket. Mobley last played on Dec. 6 against the Orlando Magic.

Cleveland can afford to be patient with Mitchell because there will be a robust market for his services if/when he is put on the trade market. A potential return may not be as the three first-round picks, two pick swaps and three players the Cavaliers sent to the Utah Jazz to acquire Mitchell, but it will still be very good for a 27-year-old superstar point guard.