Colts' Isaiah McKenzie, Tony Brown Suspended 3 Games for Conduct Detrimental to Team

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts placed wideout Isaiah McKenzie and cornerback Tony Brown on the reserve/suspended list for three games due to "conduct detrimental to the team," according to Stephen Holder of ESPN.

The pair were healthy scratches during Saturday's 30-16 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Colts haven't publicly given a reason for suspending the pair for the remainder of the regular season. According to Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, both players will lose $190,588 in salary.

McKenzie, 28, has appeared in 13 games this season (two starts), registering 11 catches for 82 yards. The majority of his impact has been on special teams, where he's served as the team's primary returner, averaging 8.9 yards on 23 punt returns this season and 25.3 yards on six kick returns.

He previously had stints in Denver (2017-18) and Buffalo (2018-22), posting 152 catches for 1,427 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career. He also had one punt return for a touchdown with the Bills in 2020.

Rookie wideout Josh Downs replaced him as the return man on Saturday.

Brown, 28, has appeared in 12 games for Indianapolis this season (one start), posting 10 tackles, an interception, a pass defensed and a force fumble. Like McKenzie, he's made a far bigger impact on special teams, where he's been a key player for the Colts.

He previously had stops in Green Bay (2018-19) and Cincinnati (2020) before joining the Colts in 2022, posting 75 tackles, a sack, an interception, seven passes defensed and a forced fumble in his career.