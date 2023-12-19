Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Talks WR Drops amid Criticism of Kadarius Toney

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes addressed the issue with dropped passes among the Kansas City Chiefs' wide receivers following the team's 27-17 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

"I think it's just, the guys gotta have the confidence to know that I'm gonna keep throwing it back to them and they gotta make the plays happen," Mahomes told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "It's part of football. Obviously, been too big of a part this year for us, but I trust the guys. I know how hard they're working at it."

The 28-year-old threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns against New England's secondary, although he was picked off twice as well. His second interception came in the fourth quarter after wide receiver Kadarius Toney bobbled a pass that fell right into the hands of linebacker Jahlani Tavai.

Toney and rookie wideout Rashee Rice own the second and third-highest drop percentage per target among all wide receivers this season, according to Pro Football Reference. Deep threat Marquez Valdes-Scantling has only dropped two passes this year, although one of them came on a potential go-ahead touchdown throw from Mahomes at the end of the Chiefs' Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I think it's all confidence," Mahomes said, per Florio. "I think that those guys can catch the football. I've seen some of those guys make the best catches I think I've ever seen. So I think it's just going out there playing confident, being them, and if they do that, that stuff will kind of help itself."