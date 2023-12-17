X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Impresses NFL Fans in Win vs. Patriots Despite Toney Miscue

    Jack MurrayDecember 17, 2023

    FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 17: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a flag during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    For a brief second, it looked like the New England Patriots were going to pull off the improbably against the mighty Kansas City Chiefs.

    Bailey Zappe looked competent, Patrick Mahomes looked a little rattled and the Patriots defense looked poised to continue its recent stretch of solid performances.

    Unfortunately for New England, Mahomes woke up and led the the Chiefs to a 27-17 victory.

    Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs

    Back in the win column ✅ <a href="https://t.co/7jpNVCUyia">pic.twitter.com/7jpNVCUyia</a>

    The Kingdom Says Podcast @KingdomSaysPod

    The Chiefs bounce back with a big win in New England!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChiefsKingdom?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChiefsKingdom</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KCvsNE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KCvsNE</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ds5IGs5yCm">pic.twitter.com/Ds5IGs5yCm</a>

    The victory snapped a two-game losing skid for Kansas City and Mahomes showed plenty of his elite traits.

    Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs

    LIFTOFF.<a href="https://twitter.com/JetMckinnon1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JetMckinnon1</a> + <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlVote?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlVote</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ua7nf2s5C1">pic.twitter.com/Ua7nf2s5C1</a>

    Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs

    AIR HELAIRE.<a href="https://twitter.com/PatrickMahomes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PatrickMahomes</a> + <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlVote?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlVote</a><a href="https://twitter.com/Clydro_22?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Clydro_22</a> + <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlVote?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlVote</a> <a href="https://t.co/69AL9BARQd">pic.twitter.com/69AL9BARQd</a>

    He went 27-of-35 for 305 yards and two touchdowns. He tied Dan Marino for most TD passes by a player in his first 100 career games with 217. This came in just his 94th career game, meaning he is in a great spot to break the record very soon.

    NFL345 @NFL345

    This marked the 217th career TD pass for <a href="https://twitter.com/PatrickMahomes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PatrickMahomes</a>, who is playing in his 94th game. <br><br>That ties <a href="https://twitter.com/ProFootballHOF?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ProFootballHOF</a> Dan Marino for the most TD passes by a player in his first 100 career games in <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a> history. <a href="https://t.co/7nKjsNCuiC">https://t.co/7nKjsNCuiC</a>

    He also had two interceptions, although that statistic may be a bit misleading. The first turnover came when Patriots rookie linebacker Marte Mapu outmuscled Chiefs tight end Blake Bell for the ball, which seemed to frustrate Mahomes.

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    Patrick Mahomes was frustrated after his INT <br><br>📺: FOX <a href="https://t.co/Pb067nmn4R">pic.twitter.com/Pb067nmn4R</a>

    However, the second interception was particularly egregious from Kadarius Toney.

    Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Impresses NFL Fans in Win vs. Patriots Despite Toney Miscue
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    NFL @NFL

    Deflected and picked off by the <a href="https://twitter.com/Patriots?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Patriots</a> defense<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KCvsNE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KCvsNE</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/kw7mays4qU">https://t.co/kw7mays4qU</a> <a href="https://t.co/mkIJBSjcrD">pic.twitter.com/mkIJBSjcrD</a>

    Toney deflected the ball upwards and allowed Jahlani Tavai to grab it. The play also generated a pretty noticeable reaction from Mahomes on the sideline.

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    This was Patrick Mahomes' reaction after Kadarius Toney dropped a pass that ended up being picked off by the Patriots. <a href="https://t.co/lYA3DqB02H">pic.twitter.com/lYA3DqB02H</a>

    Mahomes wasn't the only one to express frustration with Toney, who notably was called for offensive offsides last week in a play that negated a go-ahead Chiefs touchdown.

    Fans called for Toney to see his time in Kansas City end, saying that he is holding back the team.

    Meghan Ottolini @Meghan_Ottolini

    Patrick Mahomes ain't lettin Toney on the bus after this

    Lets investigate @fortnitedead21

    Looks like Kadarius Toney wont be a kansas city chief monday. Patrick Mahomes now realizes why Tom Brady turned into psycho tom. If you don't get on the players demanding perfection it is going to be a long day. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/patrickmahomes?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#patrickmahomes</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/kadariustoney?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#kadariustoney</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/chiefs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#chiefs</a> <a href="https://t.co/knhlehAmD9">https://t.co/knhlehAmD9</a>

    Jim Murray @bigjimmurray

    If KC doesn't cut Toney after this latest gaffe, then they deserve to have him cost them a playoff game.

    Lindsey Rae Chatham @LindseyRaeC12

    I feel bad for Patrick, but the Karma hitting Kadarius Toney is so deserved for the way he acted pre/early season. <a href="https://t.co/WfvDyFV3e4">https://t.co/WfvDyFV3e4</a>

    Still, it was a winning effort for the Chiefs, so this gaffe wasn't as impactful as it could have been. Fans expressed sympathy for Mahomes for dealing with a less than idea receiving core and praised his ability to still lead the Chiefs to victory.

    Matt McMullen @KCChiefs_Matt

    The Chiefs win, 27-17. Patrick Mahomes threw for 305 yards and 2 TDs while the defense held New England to only 202 yards of offense.<br><br>The record is 9-5. Onward!

    Sam McDowell @SamMcDowell11

    Patrick Mahomes has been much, much better than his numbers today, and the numbers are still pretty good. A dropped TD. A dropped pass turned into an INT. Didn't get a ton of help on the first INT, either.

    🗣🎙‼️ @LanceTHESPOKEN

    The fact that MVS, Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney are completely unplayable all 14 games this season and the Chiefs are still going to win the AFC West and have a shot at the 1 seed tells you just how great Patrick Mahomes and the defense have been.

    Mary Bolling "Gigi" to my grandchildren! @MaryBolling77

    I love the Patrick Mahomes gives everybody so much opportunity when they make a mistake, but I think Toney needs to find a trainer to get his mind-body in sync! It's on him now…<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Toney?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Toney</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Justdoit?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Justdoit</a> <a href="https://t.co/iVB7BKi1bI">https://t.co/iVB7BKi1bI</a>

    Kagiso @KGTheLad

    Patrick Mahomes had those years that made Aaron Rodgers trust only one Receiver cause some of these drops and errors were criminal.

    Dorthy Bloodsaw nee Bonestorm @MrButterChicken

    The Chiefs' wide receivers and Patrick Mahomes are like Flintstone wheels on a McLaren.

    Kristin Mallory @mamaMal3

    <a href="https://twitter.com/PatrickMahomes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PatrickMahomes</a> was all of us in this moment. <a href="https://t.co/az83dYoxZm">https://t.co/az83dYoxZm</a>

    Bryan Seiter @bryanseiter

    At what point do we decide <a href="https://twitter.com/PatrickMahomes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PatrickMahomes</a> confidence is more important than Kadarius Toney's? <a href="https://twitter.com/Chiefs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Chiefs</a>

    Kansas City has seemingly settled down following the two game skid and remain in control of the AFC West. The Chiefs hold a two-game lead on the Broncos and should have a solid chance to solidify their place as the division winner for the eighth consecutive season.

    The Chiefs also remain alive for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which could be a crucial get in order to secure a repeat Super Bowl title.