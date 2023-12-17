Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Impresses NFL Fans in Win vs. Patriots Despite Toney Miscue

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

For a brief second, it looked like the New England Patriots were going to pull off the improbably against the mighty Kansas City Chiefs.

Bailey Zappe looked competent, Patrick Mahomes looked a little rattled and the Patriots defense looked poised to continue its recent stretch of solid performances.

Unfortunately for New England, Mahomes woke up and led the the Chiefs to a 27-17 victory.

The victory snapped a two-game losing skid for Kansas City and Mahomes showed plenty of his elite traits.

He went 27-of-35 for 305 yards and two touchdowns. He tied Dan Marino for most TD passes by a player in his first 100 career games with 217. This came in just his 94th career game, meaning he is in a great spot to break the record very soon.

He also had two interceptions, although that statistic may be a bit misleading. The first turnover came when Patriots rookie linebacker Marte Mapu outmuscled Chiefs tight end Blake Bell for the ball, which seemed to frustrate Mahomes.

However, the second interception was particularly egregious from Kadarius Toney.

Toney deflected the ball upwards and allowed Jahlani Tavai to grab it. The play also generated a pretty noticeable reaction from Mahomes on the sideline.

Mahomes wasn't the only one to express frustration with Toney, who notably was called for offensive offsides last week in a play that negated a go-ahead Chiefs touchdown.

Fans called for Toney to see his time in Kansas City end, saying that he is holding back the team.

Still, it was a winning effort for the Chiefs, so this gaffe wasn't as impactful as it could have been. Fans expressed sympathy for Mahomes for dealing with a less than idea receiving core and praised his ability to still lead the Chiefs to victory.

Kansas City has seemingly settled down following the two game skid and remain in control of the AFC West. The Chiefs hold a two-game lead on the Broncos and should have a solid chance to solidify their place as the division winner for the eighth consecutive season.