MLB Rumors: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Signs $42M D-Backs Contract After World Series Run

Harry How/Getty Images

The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract with veteran outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., according to ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel.

The contract allows Gurriel to opt out after the second season, while the Diamondbacks will have a club option after the fourth year if he remains in Arizona to that point.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.