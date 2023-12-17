X

NBA

    Kawhi Leonard Excites NBA Fans vs. Knicks as Clippers Extend Winning Streak to 7

    Erin WalshDecember 17, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 16: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers shoots a free throw during the game against the New York Knicks on December 16, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Clippers are one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

    L.A. defeated the New York Knicks 144-122 on Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena to win their seventh straight game and improve to 15-10 on the season.

    Kawhi Leonard was the catalyst for the team's latest victory, finishing with 36 points, seven rebounds and four assists as he appears to be back in All-Star form following injured-riddled campaigns over the last several seasons.

    LA Clippers @LAClippers

    RUSS NO-LOOK PASS 🥶<br>KAWHI SLAM 🤧 <a href="https://t.co/P1SlHCTyx9">pic.twitter.com/P1SlHCTyx9</a>

    LA Clippers @LAClippers

    Ooooooo that's nice Kawhi 😮 <a href="https://t.co/AmukFXmrck">pic.twitter.com/AmukFXmrck</a>

    LA Clippers @LAClippers

    THE KLAW IS COOKIN' 🧑‍🍳 <a href="https://t.co/mdvxMOAkJb">pic.twitter.com/mdvxMOAkJb</a>

    Paul George was also solid for the Clippers, finishing with 25 points, four rebounds and seven assists.

    The last few seasons have been difficult for the Clippers and their fans due to injuries to Leonard and George, but the duo has reignited the fan base and brought optimism to the organization as they finally appear to be returning to form.

    Following Saturday's win, fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, were particularly enamored with Leonard:

    Joey Linn @joeylinn_

    The Clippers look ridiculous right now.<br><br>Kawhi Leonard being at this level and surrounded by this talent has been incredible to see.

    LegendOfWinning @LegendOfWinning

    Kawhi is back…

    PeeWeeDaPlug @PeeWeeDaPlug

    I love when Kawhi is in that mode.

    Robert Flom @RichHomieFlom

    Nobody in the NBA is playing better basketball than Kawhi Leonard at the moment. Can't miss a shot, blowing by defenders to get to the rim, playing within the flow of the offense, and still an extremely impactful defender. Looks unstoppable right now.

    Jamal Cristopher @JamCristopher

    Kawhi walks into all nba level every reg szn, But there are players who will have more dominant regular seasons. Kawhi's brand of ball is different. So sure, rank the embiid's and whoever at the top.<br><br>But make no mistake. Kawhi is as great as any player in basketball.

    Cecil Williams @cwillpoetry

    Kawhi been automatic for almost a month now.

    Farbod Esnaashari @Farbod_E

    Kawhi Leonard is ridiculous right now

    Koreem🃏 @RipKoreem_

    I'm sorry but there isn't a player better than Kawhi

    kingtisemedia @kingtisemedia

    Kawhi is special we know what he do, just hope he can finally stay healthy this year <a href="https://t.co/ztcmotkLSz">https://t.co/ztcmotkLSz</a>

    Nav @Navtreaks

    Kawhi Leonard has entered the MVP Conversation <a href="https://t.co/jUJTIl2rCb">pic.twitter.com/jUJTIl2rCb</a>

    Capo @LobCityCapo

    Kawhi Leonard is the best player on the planet

    Richard 🐐 @pbp_Rich

    Kawhi has really developed into a 3 level beast

    〽️ario 🇲🇽 @uEatCrayons

    Kawhi Leonard is here to remind you all that he is still HIM! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CLIPPERNATION?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CLIPPERNATION</a>

    Leonard entered Saturday's game averaging 23.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 24 games while shooting 50.5 percent from the floor and 42.3 percent from beyond the arc.

    However, he has been even more effective during the team's seven-game win streak. Through the first six games of the streak, he averaged 28.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

    If the Clippers are going to contend in an increasingly difficult Western Conference, they're going to need Leonard to remain healthy. When he's playing like he has over the last few weeks, he's nearly unstoppable.