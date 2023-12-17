Kawhi Leonard Excites NBA Fans vs. Knicks as Clippers Extend Winning Streak to 7

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers are one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

L.A. defeated the New York Knicks 144-122 on Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena to win their seventh straight game and improve to 15-10 on the season.

Kawhi Leonard was the catalyst for the team's latest victory, finishing with 36 points, seven rebounds and four assists as he appears to be back in All-Star form following injured-riddled campaigns over the last several seasons.

Paul George was also solid for the Clippers, finishing with 25 points, four rebounds and seven assists.

The last few seasons have been difficult for the Clippers and their fans due to injuries to Leonard and George, but the duo has reignited the fan base and brought optimism to the organization as they finally appear to be returning to form.

Following Saturday's win, fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, were particularly enamored with Leonard:

Leonard entered Saturday's game averaging 23.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 24 games while shooting 50.5 percent from the floor and 42.3 percent from beyond the arc.

However, he has been even more effective during the team's seven-game win streak. Through the first six games of the streak, he averaged 28.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists.