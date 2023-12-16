Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey Believes He Can Hit 70-yard Field Goal in a Live NFL Game

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Amid perhaps the greatest rookie season by a kicker in NFL history, the Dallas Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey said this week that he believes he could enter the record books if given the opportunity.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Aubrey said, "I can hit 70," when asked the longest distance he believes he can make a field goal from in an actual game.

That would set the NFL record by four yards, as legendary Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker set the record in 2021 with a 66-yard bomb.

Aubrey remarkably has yet to miss a field goal in his debut season, making all 30 of his attempts, while also going 39-for-42 on his extra-point tries.

