Suns' Bradley Beal Out Indefinitely After Sprained Ankle Injury vs. Knicks

The Phoenix Suns head coach Frank Vogel announced that Bradley Beal suffered a sprained ankle during the team's loss to the New York Knicks on Friday night. Although X-rays were negative, there is no timetable for Beal to return to game action.

Beal left the game in the first quarter after leaping up to a take a jump shot and coming down on the heel of Knicks defender Donte DiVencenzo.

Beal stayed to take a free throw before heading to the locker room.

Beal had recorded six points and a rebound in five minutes before exiting the game.

The former Washington Wizards star has averaged 16.4 points and 4.0 rebounds through five games with the Suns.

DiVincenzo received a flagrant 1 on the play.

Beal has missed 19 total games since the beginning of the season due to a back injury.

He had returned from his latest month-long stretch on the sidelines on Tuesday to put up a total of 30 points in back-to-back games against the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets.

The Suns joined the three-team deal for Beal this offseason because they were hoping to put together a Big 3 of Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

That Big 3 has yet to establish themselves due to bad injury luck.

Booker missed nine games with a right calf strain earlier this season, including the first three Beal played with the team.

Then Durant suffered an ankle sprain, leaving him sidelined Tuesday for Beal's second return from injury.

The Big 3 finally made their debut in Wednesday's loss to the Nets, but got less than one quarter into their second game as a trio before Beal was injured again.

That injury luck has contributed to an underwhelming season start for Phoenix. After stringing together a seven-game win streak in November, the Suns have lost five of their last seven heading into Friday's game and currently hold a 13-11 overall record.