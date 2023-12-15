Stephen Curry Says Warriors Need to Take It '1 Game at a Time' amid 10-14 Start

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are having a suboptimal start to the 2023-24 season at 10-14.

The Warriors' season has been defined by Draymond Green's suspensions and calls to bench certain players rather than winning games. It's clear Golden State needs a change in order to turn things around.

Per The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Stephen Curry believes the Warriors have to take an unfamiliar approach to the season to fix things.

"That's a good question," Curry said. "Umm … I don't know, man. You're probably going to have to ask me after every game. It's literally taking it one game at a time, as crazy as it sounds. That's not something we are used to saying. But we were just talking about it in the locker room: We just need to win on Saturday. It's OK to take small bites at this thing. I think we're obviously a long way away from the tier we want to be in. So let's just win on Saturday."

The 10-14 start is the worst for the Warriors since the 2019-20 season, which saw them miss the playoffs. Things don't get easier as Golden State now has to manage without Green, who has been suspended indefinitely after he struck Phoenix Suns' Jusuf Nurkic in the face earlier this week.

Golden State head coach Steve Kerr is already shaking things up to try and find a fix. He pulled Andrew Wiggins out of the starting lineup for the first time this season on Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers, though the change in the lineup still resulted in a loss.