Report: Suns' Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal to Debut as Big 3 vs. Nets

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns fans had to wait 23 games, but they reportedly will get the chance to see Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal all together on the floor for the first time this season during Wednesday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, every member of the Suns' Big 3 is available since Durant was upgraded to probable after missing two games with a sprained ankle.

All three players have missed time for various ailments this season with Beal playing just four games. Booker (14 games) and Durant (19 games) have been more readily available, but all three have not been healthy at the same time yet.

That is a primary reason there have been some consistency issues for the Suns on the way to a 13-10 record, which is good enough for the No. 8 seed in the current Western Conference standings.

Fortunately for Phoenix, it is just 2.5 games back of the No. 2 seed, so it has plenty of time to turn things around and climb up the crowded standings with its trio of stars healthy and playing together.

The timing is notable, as Durant was part of a Big 3 with James Harden and Kyrie Irving with the Nets that ultimately fell short of its championship goals. All three players are on different teams at this point, and the Suns surely hope their group finds more sustained success.

Phoenix acquired Beal this offseason to elevate its ceiling after losing in the second round of the playoffs the last two seasons. When they are all playing at their best, it is difficult to find many trios across the league that are harder to stop than this one.

Durant is a generational star and one of the best players in NBA history. Booker is on the short list of the best guards in today's NBA, and Beal isn't far removed from when he averaged 31.1 points per game in 2020-21.

Defenses will have to pick their poison when matching up against the Suns at this point because they can all shoot from the outside, make plays off the dribble and set up their teammates for open looks.