Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Questionable vs. Jets with Ankle Injury After Missing Practice

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced Friday that superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill will be listed as questionable to play against the New York Jets on Sunday after missing practice all week with an ankle injury.

According to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, McDaniel said the following about Hill's status and the decision of whether or not to let him play: "It's his career. When we talk, this is what will happen. ... If he's confident he can be himself and I have the support of the trainers, he will play. If it's not, he won't."

Hill injured his ankle during the first quarter of Monday night's 28-27 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Hill's ankle bent awkwardly underneath him while getting tackled near the sidelines by Titans cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting.

After staying down for several seconds, Hill got up and began sprinting in an apparent effort to excite the crowd.

Despite that, Hill sat out for the remainder of the first half, and while he returned during the second half, he did not play his usual allotment of snaps.

Overall, Hill played 47 percent of the offensive snaps against Tennessee and was held to four receptions for 61 yards and no touchdowns, which was one of his least-productive games of the season.

When healthy, Hill has been virtually unstoppable this season, racking up 97 receptions for a league-leading 1,542 yards and 12 touchdowns through 13 games.

With Hill out of the lineup for much of Monday's game, the Miami offense looked out of sync, and if not for a couple of turnovers deep in Titans territory, the Dolphins may not have scored an offensive touchdown in the game.

Hill's absence made his importance to the Miami offense even more evident, and it perhaps highlighted why he should be under consideration for NFL MVP honors.

It also proved how much quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leans and relies on Hill to keep opposing defenses honest.