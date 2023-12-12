DeAndre Hopkins Says Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Should Be MVP: 'Give Praise When It's Due'

Rich Storry/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins supports fellow wideout Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins for this year's NFL MVP award.

Hopkins made the remarks after his team defeated Hill and the Dolphins 28-27 on Monday Night Football.

Hill has caught 97 passes for 1.542 yards and 12 touchdowns. Among pass-catchers, Hill is first in yards and touchdowns and second only to the Los Angeles Chargers' Keenan Allen in receptions (108). Thanks largely to his efforts, Miami is second in scoring and first in the AFC East with a 9-4 record.

However, per DraftKings Sportsbook, Hill only has the fifth-shortest odds to win MVP at 16-1. Four quarterbacks sit in front of him: the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott at +150, the San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy at +185, the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson at +475 and the Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts at +650.

His value to the Dolphins can't be understated, though, especially after seeing how Miami fared in the pass game Monday with him out for part of the matchup due to a first quarter injury (and clearly hindered by it after his return).

For the first time all season, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did not throw for a touchdown. He was also sacked five times and threw for 240 yards, his third-lowest mark of the year.