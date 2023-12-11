NBA Rumors: Mavericks' Valuation Expected to Be in $4B Range for Mark Cuban Sale

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly going to be sold for a lot of money.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the valuation for Mavericks governor Mark Cuban's sale to the Las Vegas Sands Corp. "is expected to land in the $4 billion range when formally voted on later this month."

Last month, it was revealed Cuban reached an agreement to sell majority control of the team.

At the time, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Cuban's sale was expected to come in around $3.5 billion and that he would retain full control of basketball operations and some shares in the franchise.

The sale will be quite the windfall for Cuban, who purchased a majority stake in the Mavericks in 2000 for $285 million.

A $4 billion price tag would closely align with the projected valuation from Forbes in October. Forbes listed Dallas as having a total value of $4.5 billion, which made it the seventh-most valuable team in the NBA.

The Golden State Warriors ($7.7 billion), New York Knicks ($6.6 billion), Los Angeles Lakers ($6.4 billion), Boston Celtics ($4.7 billion), Los Angeles Clippers ($4.65 billion) and Chicago Bulls ($4.6 billion) were the only teams listed ahead of the Mavericks.

It is difficult to classify Cuban's time as the majority-share governor of the franchise as anything but an on-court success.

When he purchased the Mavericks, they had gone 10 straight seasons without making the playoffs. However, they made the postseason in 12 straight campaigns starting in 2000-01 and running through 2011-12.

They also won the franchise's only championship (2011) during that span.

In all, Dallas has made the playoffs in 18 of the 23 full seasons since Cuban took over as the governor. It also has a bright future in place thanks to the presence of one of the league's best young stars in 24-year-old Luka Dončić.