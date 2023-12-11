Raiders Rumors: D.J. Fluker to Sign Contract; Lost 50 Pounds Since Last Game in 2020

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Free agent offensive lineman D.J. Fluker is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders after being out of the NFL since 2020.

The former first round pick out of Alabama has been working to get back into the league, and he has now landed with the Raiders, his agent told Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz.

Not only is he back on an NFL roster, but he is apparently in the best shape of his life, per Schultz, down about 50 pounds and ready to make his return.

Fluker last played in the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens, playing 16 games and starting eight. The 32-year old has been out of the league for several years and has been working out with teams over the past few months. He participated in Alabama's 2023 Pro Day back in March.

Fluker was a member of the Raiders' practice squad in 2021.

Fluker was an elite lineman at Alabama and was selected 11th overall in the 2013 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers. He spent four seasons with the Chargers, a season with the New York Giants, two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and a season with the Ravens. During his first eight seasons, he was a regular starter at right tackle and right guard.

In his comeback efforts, Fluker worked out with the Carolina Panthers along with the Raiders last week.

Part of his absence from the NFL was due to an injury and a suspension. Fluker received a six-game suspension ahead of the 2021 season, though he suffered a meniscus injury that required surgery and was cut by the Miami Dolphins and given an injury settlement.

It's not clear whether Fluker will see the field in the final four games of the season or serve as a member of the practice squad to give him time to prepare after an extended period off the field. The Raiders are going through a coaching search after firing Josh McDaniels in November, so there is some instability within the organization at the moment.