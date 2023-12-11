Cowboys' Dak Prescott Deemed NFL MVP Frontrunner by Fans in Win Over Eagles

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Dak Prescott shined during the Dallas Cowboys' 33-13 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.

Prescott dissected the Eagles' defense, throwing for 271 yards and two touchdowns while completing passes to six different receivers. It marked his sixth game of the season throwing multiple touchdown passes with zero interceptions. Prescott added 11 more yards on the ground, avenging Dallas' 28-23 loss to Philadelphia in Week 9.

Fans were impressed with his accurate showing, calling for him to win MVP.

Tight end Jake Ferguson led the Cowboys with 72 receiving yards, while CeeDee Lamb chipped in with 71 of his own and a touchdown grab to open the game's scoring. Dallas recorded 394 yards as a team, racking up 24 first downs.

Even the Cowboys' special teams unit was dominant, with kicker Brandon Aubrey connecting on field goals of 59 and 60 yards, respectively.