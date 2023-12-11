X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Cowboys' Dak Prescott Deemed NFL MVP Frontrunner by Fans in Win Over Eagles

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 11, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 10: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before kickoff against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    Dak Prescott shined during the Dallas Cowboys' 33-13 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.

    Prescott dissected the Eagles' defense, throwing for 271 yards and two touchdowns while completing passes to six different receivers. It marked his sixth game of the season throwing multiple touchdown passes with zero interceptions. Prescott added 11 more yards on the ground, avenging Dallas' 28-23 loss to Philadelphia in Week 9.

    Fans were impressed with his accurate showing, calling for him to win MVP.

    NFL @NFL

    168 total yards and 2 TDs in the first half for Dak. <br><br>Is he your MVP frontrunner? <a href="https://t.co/oF8KmIODc8">pic.twitter.com/oF8KmIODc8</a>

    Dominic White @DomWWhite

    They want moments! Dak has given them moments the last two weeks.<br><br>They wanted wins against good teams! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dallas?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dallas</a> has beaten two winning teams in back to back weeks. <br><br>Dak is the front runner for MVP! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> <a href="https://t.co/bZpgeWKJ3V">pic.twitter.com/bZpgeWKJ3V</a>

    lindsey ok @lindseyyok

    Are you guys ready to acknowledge how well Dak Prescott is playing yet?

    Mike Leslie @MikeLeslieWFAA

    As of today, December 10th, 2023, Dak Prescott is the NFL MVP

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    No one throws this exact ball better than Dak Prescott. So aesthetically pleasing. <a href="https://t.co/8aNvHUfRTs">https://t.co/8aNvHUfRTs</a>

    Brandon Walker @BFW

    2023 NFL MVP Dak Prescott.

    Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_

    Whole lotta people quiet and eating crow <br><br>Dak walking away with that MVP

    br_betting @br_betting

    DAK PRESCOTT IS THE FAVORITE TO WIN MVP AFTER BEATING THE EAGLES 🚨<br><br>(<a href="https://twitter.com/DKSportsbook?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DKSportsbook</a>) <a href="https://t.co/lsjDLyjkvx">pic.twitter.com/lsjDLyjkvx</a>

    Ernie @es3_09

    Dak Prescott is the league MVP after owning the Philadelphia Eagles <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DallasCowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DallasCowboys</a> <a href="https://t.co/7txYhV5axp">pic.twitter.com/7txYhV5axp</a>

    lynzie ✭ @lynziekate

    I'm so proud and happy for Dak, he's worked so hard and deserves all the credit and acknowledgment he's getting

    Jordan Zirm @JordanZirm

    Dak is making throws tonight that like three quarterbacks in the league can make. sheesh

    Tight end Jake Ferguson led the Cowboys with 72 receiving yards, while CeeDee Lamb chipped in with 71 of his own and a touchdown grab to open the game's scoring. Dallas recorded 394 yards as a team, racking up 24 first downs.

    Even the Cowboys' special teams unit was dominant, with kicker Brandon Aubrey connecting on field goals of 59 and 60 yards, respectively.

    NFL @NFL

    Brandon Aubrey is also the first kicker to make a 59 and 60-yard FG in the same game 😮 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PHIvsDAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PHIvsDAL</a> <a href="https://t.co/N0MmCIKmV8">pic.twitter.com/N0MmCIKmV8</a>

    Dallas moved to 10-3 after the win, putting them in first place in the NFC East due to the Cowboys owning a better divisional record than the Eagles.

    Cowboys' Dak Prescott Deemed NFL MVP Frontrunner by Fans in Win Over Eagles
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon