Myles Garrett Blasts NFL Refs After Browns' Win vs. Jaguars: 'It Was Honestly Awful'

Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images

Myles Garrett sounded off on officials following the Cleveland Browns' 31-27 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

"The officiating was a travesty today," Garrett told reporters after the game (via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "It was honestly awful. And the fact that they're letting them get away with hands to the face, holding, false starting—I know they called a couple, but damn, they could have called it all game."

The Browns were whistled for eight penalties totaling 75 yards during the game, while the Jaguars were called for seven penalties that amounted to just 40 yards.

Garrett delivered another dominant performance despite failing to pick up a sack, racking up a tackle for loss and three quarterback hits in the win. The Browns' defense gave up 13 points in the fourth quarter, although a key fourth-down stop with just under four minutes remaining in the game caused the Jaguars' comeback attempt to fall short.

The 27-year-old was still upset with the lack of penalties assessed to Jacksonville's offensive line, calling for officials to be held responsible for missed flags.

"I mean, respect to those guys, it's a hard job, but hell, we have a hard job as well," Garrett said, per Florio. "You can't make it harder by throwing holding and hands to the face out the rulebook. And like I said, I got a lot of respect for those guys, but we get scrutinized for the plays that we don't make. So someone has to hold them accountable for the plays or the calls they don't make."

Garrett has been one of the best defensive players in the league this season by accumulating 13.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, and three passes defensed in 13 starts. His ability to consistently pressure opposing signal-callers is arguably the main reason why the Browns own the top-ranked pass defense in the NFL.

Meanwhile, Joe Flacco entrenched himself as Cleveland's starting quarterback for the rest of the season by turning back the clock against the Jaguars' defense. The 38-year-old threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns against one interception, taking just one sack.