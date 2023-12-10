X

NBA

    LeBron James Hypes Lakers' Reddish: 'People Were Writing Him Off... I Believe in Him'

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 10, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 7: Cam Reddish #5 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball during the game during the semifinals of the In-Season Tournament on December 7, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

    LeBron James was impressed with Cam Reddish's recent play following the Los Angeles Lakers' 123-109 win over the Indiana Pacers in the NBA In-Season Tournament Championship.

    "People were writing him off," James said, according to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes. "I'm so happy he got to experience this and perform. I believe in him."

    Reddish scored nine points on 4-7 shooting in his 33 minutes of action, although his three blocks were crucial as the Lakers slowed down one of the NBA's most efficient offenses.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

