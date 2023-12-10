LeBron James Hypes Lakers' Reddish: 'People Were Writing Him Off... I Believe in Him'

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James was impressed with Cam Reddish's recent play following the Los Angeles Lakers' 123-109 win over the Indiana Pacers in the NBA In-Season Tournament Championship.

"People were writing him off," James said, according to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes. "I'm so happy he got to experience this and perform. I believe in him."

Reddish scored nine points on 4-7 shooting in his 33 minutes of action, although his three blocks were crucial as the Lakers slowed down one of the NBA's most efficient offenses.

