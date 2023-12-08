Jon Rahm Talks LIV Golf Contract After PGA Tour Exit: 'The Money Is Very, Very Nice'

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Jon Rahm officially made the move to LIV Golf on Thursday after spending eight years on the PGA Tour.

It was a shocking move for the golf world, but one that Rahm felt was right for him. On Friday, he joined The Pat McAfee Show to explain his decision.

The move wasn't impulsive. He said that he and his agent had been monitoring the situation for a while, and they weren't going to make the move until they knew it was smart.

"I had my agent under strict instructions," Rahm said. "I told him, 'Until you think this is a really good idea for me, don't bring it up.' So I do believe they were talking to them since the beginning of LIV Golf, they just never brought it up to me. This year, we thought it was good timing, with winning a major, being exempt from the majors, having made quite a bigger name for myself from the golf that I've played the last few years."

He also didn't shy away from the fact that LIV Golf was the more lucrative option.

"I'm not going to duck the question and I'll say it, obviously the money is very, very nice," Rahm said. "I'm not going to give you the whole spiel. I still don't play golf for money, but as a father, as a husband, as a family man, I do owe it to my family to set them up the best I can, and luckily I have the possibility. So that was a big part of it."

Rahm's contract to play for LIV Golf is worth more than $300 million, according to ESPN's Mark Schlabach.

During his eight years on the PGA Tour, Rahm picked up 11 wins, including four during the 2022-23 campaign. He also secured a No. 1 ranking in 2020, which he held for 52 weeks. He made over $51 million throughout his time on the PGA Tour.