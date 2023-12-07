Nick Bosa: 49ers 'Put the Blueprint out There' for How to Stop Eagles' Jalen Hurts

Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers edge-rusher Nick Bosa believes his team figured out how to shut down Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on Sunday.

"You see it on tape. Obviously, we put the blueprint out there. Hopefully, the Cowboys watch the tape," he told reporters. "We made Jalen stay in the pocket and escape outside instead of those B-gaps. And it paid off.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.