    Nick Bosa: 49ers 'Put the Blueprint out There' for How to Stop Eagles' Jalen Hurts

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 7, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 19: Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (1) carries the ball past San Francisco 49ers DL Nick Bosa (97) in the second half during the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles on September 19, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    San Francisco 49ers edge-rusher Nick Bosa believes his team figured out how to shut down Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on Sunday.

    "You see it on tape. Obviously, we put the blueprint out there. Hopefully, the Cowboys watch the tape," he told reporters. "We made Jalen stay in the pocket and escape outside instead of those B-gaps. And it paid off.

    The Football Scout @NFLTrenchBattle

    Nick Bosa believes Jalen Hurts has been figured out.<br><br>"We put the blueprint out there ... Hopefully, the Cowboys watch the tape." <a href="https://t.co/LBG3QpNcro">pic.twitter.com/LBG3QpNcro</a>

