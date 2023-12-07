Justin Fields Talks Uncertain Bears' Future: 'I'm Just Focused on What I Can Control'

David Berding/Getty Images

It's no secret that the Chicago Bears are in pole position for the top overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft, given that the Carolina Panthers are a league-worst 1-11 this season and Chicago holds their first-round pick.

That may mean the Bears choose to select a quarterback like USC's Caleb Williams or North Carolina's Drake Maye and trade Justin Fields in the process.

But Fields doesn't seem to be sweating the possibility.

"I mean, life isn't fair," he told reporters when asked whether he thought it was fair that his future in Chicago may be decided based on how he performs down the stretch this season. "So me personally, I'm just focused on what I can control, and the rest is in god's hands. Wherever, if I'm here next year, if I'm not, football doesn't define who I am as a person."

"I'm very blessed in the position I am in, and I think a million people would love to be in the position I am right now," he added. "So really just, I'm not taking that for granted and just taking each and every moment I have every day up here to the fullest."

Fields, 24, has shown flashes of brilliance in his three seasons in Chicago, especially when he breaks the pocket as a runner. He's rushed for 1,963 yards and 11 touchdowns in 35 career games, rivaling some of the league's top scramblers like Baltimore's Lamar Jackson and Buffalo's Josh Allen.

But he hasn't been as consistent through the air. While he's completing a career-best 64.4 percent of his passes this season, his 1,587 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions through eight games has made a more muted impact.

The Bears are 2-6 in Fields' starts this season and 2-2 with undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent under center, who took over while Fields recovered from a dislocated right thumb.