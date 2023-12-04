MMQB on Aaron Rodgers: 'No One I Ever Spoke with in the Jets' Counted on QB Returning

Al Bello/Getty Images

Despite opening Aaron Rodgers' 21-day practice window on Nov. 29, it appears that a return to the field for the New York Jets' superstar might not occur until 2024.

According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, the Jets organization has been impressed with his quick recovery from Achilles surgery although expectations are tempered. Breer revealed on Monday that "no one I ever spoke with in the Jets' building was counting on Rodgers coming back."

This comes shortly after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shot down rumors of the four-time MVP returning before the end of the season.

"After talking to sources throughout the week about Rodgers' situation, here's the summation of where it all stands: It's appearing unlikely that Rodgers plays in a game at all this season."

After the 40-year-old went down on the Jets' opening drive of the year, there were minimal expectations regarding a return to action before next season. However, New York jumped out to an early 4-3 record which led to rumors swirling about Rodgers coming back for a potential playoff push.