    NFL Refs Ripped by Fans for Controversial Calls on Chiefs' Final Drive vs. Packers

    Doric SamDecember 4, 2023

    GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 03: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on during the second half against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 03, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    Before losing to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, the Kansas City Chiefs had the chance to tie the game on their final offensive drive.

    Unfortunately, the Chiefs were doomed by multiple missed calls by the officials and suffered a 27-19 loss to fall to 8-4.

    There was a questionable unnecessary roughness call that benefitted Kansas City. However, that would just be a sign of things to come.

    When Patrick Mahomes tried to find Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a deep throw, it appeared the receiver was hindered by defensive pass interference, but no penalty was called.

    Sunday Night Football on NBC @SNFonNBC

    Rules analyst Terry McAulay breaks down whether there should have been pass interference on either of these deep balls. <a href="https://t.co/QBAEnz6f2I">pic.twitter.com/QBAEnz6f2I</a>

    His final Hail Mary pass fell incomplete, but it looked like star tight end Travis Kelce was the victim of another pass interference that went uncalled.

    Fans on social media were not happy with how the referees affected the final drive.

    Kurt Benkert @KurtBenkert

    Are you kidding me<a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a> needs to investigate this ref crew

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    DPI was NOT CALLED on this play 👀 <a href="https://t.co/28lqyxsOK9">pic.twitter.com/28lqyxsOK9</a>

    Louis Riddick @LRiddickESPN

    These refs have to be held accountable in some way. Those are two of the worst calls in a critical moment that I may have seen in a long long time.

    ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk

    The officiating has been embarrassing, even by the current officiating standard.

    Gump Cathcart @bubbagumpino

    All time performance by these refs on this drive

    Chase Daniel @ChaseDaniel

    That's is a HORRIBLE missed call of DPI. Game changing missed call by refs. Insane

    Jordan Brenner @JordanBrenner

    That's an egregious missed DPI call there. We never should have given up on making those plays reviewable. They are massive plays and need to be correct.

    ESPN @espn

    Jonathan Owens was flagged for a late hit on Patrick Mahomes on this play. <a href="https://t.co/rpTBgajBAW">pic.twitter.com/rpTBgajBAW</a>

    Mike Clay @MikeClayNFL

    Everyone knew Rice was down. Still took a review.<br>Everyone knew that was DPI on MVS. No call.<br>etc.<br><br>How hard is it to have a ref watching from a booth with video that can immediately contact the refs and fix this stuff in seconds?

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    The refs on this drive <a href="https://t.co/IE4Nv8ABwr">pic.twitter.com/IE4Nv8ABwr</a>

    Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

    Officiating is such a mess.

    Darius Butler @DariusJButler

    Clock should still be rolling! MVS was going backwards. Clock should continue to roll smh. <br><br>Missed PI call earlier. These refs are stinkin it up

    Don Van Natta Jr. @DVNJr

    The refs blew four calls in six plays.

    CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable @cjzero

    The Taylor Swift song about NFL referees is going to absolutely rip

    Questionable officiating has long been a problem in the NFL. The referees have a tough job to do, but they shouldn't be let off the hook when their calls, or lack thereof, dictate how a game ends.

    The Chiefs can't dwell on Sunday's loss, however, as they will have another marquee matchup in Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills.