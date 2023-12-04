NFL Refs Ripped by Fans for Controversial Calls on Chiefs' Final Drive vs. Packers

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Before losing to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, the Kansas City Chiefs had the chance to tie the game on their final offensive drive.

Unfortunately, the Chiefs were doomed by multiple missed calls by the officials and suffered a 27-19 loss to fall to 8-4.

There was a questionable unnecessary roughness call that benefitted Kansas City. However, that would just be a sign of things to come.

When Patrick Mahomes tried to find Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a deep throw, it appeared the receiver was hindered by defensive pass interference, but no penalty was called.

His final Hail Mary pass fell incomplete, but it looked like star tight end Travis Kelce was the victim of another pass interference that went uncalled.

Fans on social media were not happy with how the referees affected the final drive.

Questionable officiating has long been a problem in the NFL. The referees have a tough job to do, but they shouldn't be let off the hook when their calls, or lack thereof, dictate how a game ends.