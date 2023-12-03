MLB Trade Rumors: Rays, Mariners Have Discussed Isaac Paredes, Randy Arozarena Deals

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

With the stove starting to heat up in Nashville amid the start of the MLB Winter Meetings, it appears that the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays may be a couple of the biggest players over the next few days.

The two sides have already begun talking about a possible deal for Rays' infielder Issac Paredes. It also appears that All-Star outfielder Randy Arozarena is available and that his name has come up in trade talks, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.