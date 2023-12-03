X

    MLB Trade Rumors: Rays, Mariners Have Discussed Isaac Paredes, Randy Arozarena Deals

    Francisco RosaDecember 3, 2023

    ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 04: Randy Arozarena #56 of the Tampa Bay Rays prepares to bat in the first inning against the Texas Rangers during Game Two of the Wild Card Series at Tropicana Field on October 04, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
    Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

    With the stove starting to heat up in Nashville amid the start of the MLB Winter Meetings, it appears that the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays may be a couple of the biggest players over the next few days.

    The two sides have already begun talking about a possible deal for Rays' infielder Issac Paredes. It also appears that All-Star outfielder Randy Arozarena is available and that his name has come up in trade talks, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

