Commanders' Terry McLaurin After 0 Catches in Dolphins Loss: 'I Ran a Lot of Cardio'

After failing to record a catch in Sunday's 45-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins, Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin gave a candid assessment of his performance.

"I ran a lot of cardio today," McLaurin told reporters after the game.

McLaurin went on to add, "It happens. It comes with it when it's tough, but yeah, it's frustrating."

Sunday's game marked the first time this year that McLaurin finished with zero receptions and just the second time in his five-year career. He was targeted a season-low three times. His lack of opportunities likely can be attributed to Dolphins star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who is one of the best shutdown corners in the NFL.

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell was also asked about McLaurin's nonexistence on Sunday and he said, "Definitely not what we wanted to do. I have to find ways to get him the ball. Three targets isn't enough for your best player."

McLaurin is far and away Washington's best receiver, as he leads the team with 67 catches, 694 yards and 90 targets this season. However, he has only managed to reach the end zone twice and his average of 11.6 yards per catch is a career-low. His production this year is clearly not what he was hoping for after being selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career in 2022.