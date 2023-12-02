NFL's Roger Goodell Reportedly Wants Eagles' 'Tush Push' Banned 'Permanently'

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell isn't a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles' signature short-yardage play.

Goodell reportedly wants to "permanently" ban the Eagles' "tush push" play, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

The call typically consists of quarterback Jalen Hurts lining up behind All-Pro center Jason Kelce with two players behind him before snapping the ball, falling forward while the two aforementioned players essentially shove him into the end zone.

The play has been deemed legal by the NFL since 2005, as the league removed a stipulation in the rule book that prohibited offensive players from pushing their teammates in order to gain extra yards. The language that was taken away may be added once again, though.

Per Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press, chairman of the NFL's competition committee Rich McKay revealed that the league had previously discussed the implementation of the play.

"Last year, we did talk about it a lot," McKay explained in an Oct. interview. "There were enough teams to say it's one year, let's see it and leave it alone. So we did, and I'm sure it'll be back again. But I just don't want to get in the business of predicting because I really don't know what the outcome will be. I do know it will be talked about."

It's become such an effective play for the Eagles that opponents are openly expecting them to run it, although they're still bewildered when it comes to stopping it. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan offered his version of a solution ahead of his team's clash with Philadelphia on Sunday.