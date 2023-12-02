Shohei Ohtani Rumors: Contract Negotiations in 'Final Stretch' amid Dodgers Buzz

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani reportedly may be nearing his decision in MLB free agency.

According to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet, the reigning American League MVP is believed to be entering the "final stretch" of negotiations and is expected to meet with "a small group of teams" in Los Angeles this weekend.

Nicholson-Smith noted that while the Los Angeles Dodgers are favored to sign Ohtani, the Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants remain in the sweepstakes as well.

