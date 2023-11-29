Heat's Jimmy Butler Files for 'Emo Jimbo' Clothing Trademark After Viral Photos

Sam Navarro/Getty Images

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler took a major step last week toward branding the viral prank he pulled during NBA media day in October.

According to trademark attorney Josh Gerben, Butler filed to trademark the term "Emo Jimbo" for use on athletic apparel such as shirts, hoodies, pants, jackets, footwear and hats:

When Butler arrived at media day this year, he was sporting a unique look with long, straight hair that swooped over his eye, along with lip and eyebrow piercings:

Butler's "emo" style took the internet by storm, leading to a ton of conversation, laughs and memes.

It marked the continuation of a tradition Butler started last year when he showed up at media day with long dreadlocks and no facial hair:

While getting photos taken with teammates Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro at this year's media day, Butler explained why he decided to transform his look for media day the past two years, quipping, "This is my Halloween."

If granted the trademark, Butler has perhaps created the perfect storm to have a successful brand that fans want to be involved with.

In addition to the "Emo Jimbo" look and character going viral, Butler is one of the NBA's top players and has been for several years.

The 34-year-old veteran is a six-time All-Star who led the Heat to the NBA Finals in 2020 and last season, and he continues to be one of the team's key players, averaging 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game this season.