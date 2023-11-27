Bills' Leonard Floyd, Jordan Poyer Rip NFL Refs After Eagles Loss: 'It Was S--tty'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

There's no question that the Philadelphia Eagles made enough plays and were worthy of Sunday's overtime win over the Buffalo Bills.

However, it didn't hurt to have some officiating on their side as well. The Eagles seemingly benefitted from the lion's share of calls against Buffalo, several of which turned out to be fairly crucial to the final result.

And now, the Bills have an uphill climb if they want to make the postseason.

"You need luck on your side and some great referees making better calls," Leonard Floyd said postgame via The Athletic's Tim Graham.

"It was s--tty," Floyd said when Graham asked him to elaborate. "But I ain't going to go there. We should've won."

A lot of players in Buffalo's locker room echoed Floyd's sentiment that the Bills should have come away with a win, regardless of the officiating throughout the afternoon.

But safety and captain Jordan Poyer admitted that the way the games are officiated now have way too heavy of an effect on the outcome of games.

"A lot. A lot. A lot," Poyer said. "It seems like it's been like that all season. Nothing's being done about it. Officials aren't being held accountable for their calls or no-calls. Players are getting fined during the week for silly stuff.

"It doesn't seem like, I don't know … It's not an excuse, but it's just the way the game is being played this year. Doesn't seem like a whole lot of accountability for the officials."

One of the biggest calls came towards the end of the first half when Bills' quarterback Josh Allen was slung to the grass by Eagles' linebacker Hasson Reddick and it appeared that the latter should have been called for a horse collar tackle.

Instead, just before Allen's elbow hit the ground, he released the ball for what he thought should be an incomplete pass. The refereeing crew called him for intentional grounding despite receiver Gabe Davis being in the area.

Ultimately, Buffalo had to settle for a field goal attempt that was blocked from 34-yards out.

"They said that Gabe was not in the area," Bills coach Sean McDermott said. "From the information I got, Gabe was in the area."

There were also a few pass interference calls on Philadelphia that were missed.

By the end of the game, Buffalo had been called for 11 penalties for 80 yards while Philadelphia only had 4-for-30.

It's not really a surprise, though, seeing that the Eagles are 5-0 when refereed by Shawn Hochuli's crew and has covered the spread each time.

McDermott knows that his team just needs to put the game away in a fashion that refs can't even be a factor.

After all, they did blow a ten-point lead.