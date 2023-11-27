X

NFL

    Raiders' Maxx Crosby Played vs. Chiefs After Thursday Hospital Visit for Infections

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 27, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 26: Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts after sacking Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)
    Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

    Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby played Sunday versus the Kansas City Chiefs despite being listed as doubtful on the injury report with a knee injury.

    That was remarkable in itself, but it turns out that Crosby also spent Thanksgiving night in a hospital as well.

    Per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez, Crosby said he had "some real issues going on...all types of s--t," and that included "some infections" that led to him being "down for the count for a few days."

    "I'm lucky I have great people and a great team around me that helped me a lot," Crosby said (h/t Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal).

    Crosby didn't say whether the knee injury and the infection, which led to the hospital stay, were related, per Hill.

    However, he admitted that he played through a lot of pain.

    "I was in a lot of pain, I'll say that," Crosby said. "But it's what it is. I train all year round to do this, to give myself the opportunity to play 17 guaranteed games, and if I can go, I'm going to go."

    Crosby has been dealing with the knee injury since Week 2, per Gutierrez.

    According to Hill, the knee was heavily bandaged following the game. The CBS broadcast noted that Crosby said the knee will have to be addressed in the offseason.

    Crosby, who didn't practice all week, got the Raiders' lone sack in a 31-17 home loss. He now has 11.5 sacks on the season.

    The former Eastern Michigan star will get some well-deserved rest now with the Raiders' bye week up ahead. Las Vegas' next game will be Sunday, Dec. 10 versus the Minnesota Vikings.