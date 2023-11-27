Lamar Jackson Tops Michael Vick's Record, Becomes Fastest NFL QB to 5K Rushing Yards

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson became the fastest quarterback in NFL history to reach 5,000 career rushing yards during the Baltimore Ravens' matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

He surpassed Michael Vick to achieve the milestone, reaching the mark in 22 fewer games than the four-time Pro Bowl passer.

Jackson is one of the premier dual-threat signal-callers in the league, rushing for at least 695 yards in every season of his career prior to 2023. This included his MVP-winning campaign in 2019 during which he totaled 1,206 yards on the ground, the highest single-season mark by a quarterback in NFL history.

His 4,972 career rush yards heading into Sunday's contest already ranked fourth all-time amongst passers. Vick and former MVP Cam Newton hold the top two spots, both having appeared in at least 143 games each. Broncos signal-caller Russell Wilson is third on the list, with 184 appearances under his belt.

Meanwhile, Jackson has only suited up in 82 career games.