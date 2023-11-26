Alex Smith Calls Out Tom Brady for NFL Diss, Playing in 'Uncompetitive' AFC East

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Alex Smith isn't buying Tom Brady's criticism of the current state of the NFL.

The former 49ers, Chiefs and Commanders quarterback called out Brady for bemoaning the quality of the game when he was playing as recently as last season.

"He hasn't been retired that long. He was just playing. He just won a Super Bowl in the 'current game.' Is he discounting that one?" Smith said on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown.

