JJ Watt Blasts NFL for 'Stealing Money' After Seeing Video of Amon-Ra St. Brown Fine

November 26, 2023
JJ Watt is fed up with the NFL's fine-happy ways.
The future Hall of Famer ripped into the league for fining Amon-Ra St. Brown for what appeared to be a normal block on a run attempt during last week's game against the Chicago Bears.
Here we go again…<br><br>General rule of thumb:<br>If you have to watch the video multiple times to try figuring out which person did something wrong and you still can't figure it out, we probably shouldn't be taking $43,709 from someone.<br><br>This. Is. Stealing. Money. <br><br>🤦🏼♂️ <a href="https://t.co/zuv45Lzj8t">https://t.co/zuv45Lzj8t</a>
St. Brown was not penalized on the play, and it's hard to find any egregious act that would warrant a fine in the replay. The NFL fined him for lowering his head to initiate a block, but St. Brown seems to merely be bracing himself for contact; he doesn't lead with the crown of his helmet.
It's possible, if not likely, St. Brown appeals the fine and his case is heard by an arbitrator.
This is the second time this month Watt has ripped the NFL for what he deems unnecessary fines. Watt accused the NFL of "stealing" money from players when Baltimore Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard was fined for another seemingly innocuous football play while blocking against the Arizona Cardinals.
I will say it again… This is STEALING money from guys.<br><br>These absurd fines for routine football plays have got to stop.<br><br>Fines for intentfully malicious plays?<br>Absolutely. <br><br>Taking $21,694 from a guy for this?!<br><br>What are we doing. This is out of control. <a href="https://t.co/GC05qoUScs">https://t.co/GC05qoUScs</a>
"These plays that we're fining guys for, and we're taking tens of thousands of dollars out of their pockets because of routine football plays—things that happen throughout the game. It is mind-blowing to me," Watt said on the Pat McAfee Show.
NFLPA President J.C. Tretter also recently released a statement saying the league is "excessively" fining players and the NFL has become "overly punitive."