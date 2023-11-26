JJ Watt Blasts NFL for 'Stealing Money' After Seeing Video of Amon-Ra St. Brown Fine

Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

JJ Watt is fed up with the NFL's fine-happy ways.

The future Hall of Famer ripped into the league for fining Amon-Ra St. Brown for what appeared to be a normal block on a run attempt during last week's game against the Chicago Bears.

St. Brown was not penalized on the play, and it's hard to find any egregious act that would warrant a fine in the replay. The NFL fined him for lowering his head to initiate a block, but St. Brown seems to merely be bracing himself for contact; he doesn't lead with the crown of his helmet.

It's possible, if not likely, St. Brown appeals the fine and his case is heard by an arbitrator.

This is the second time this month Watt has ripped the NFL for what he deems unnecessary fines. Watt accused the NFL of "stealing" money from players when Baltimore Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard was fined for another seemingly innocuous football play while blocking against the Arizona Cardinals.

"These plays that we're fining guys for, and we're taking tens of thousands of dollars out of their pockets because of routine football plays—things that happen throughout the game. It is mind-blowing to me," Watt said on the Pat McAfee Show.