Michigan's Roman Wilson Calls out OSU's Toughness: 'I Don't Think They Wanted It'

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Michigan Wolverines took down the Ohio State Buckeyes for the third consecutive season on Saturday, and wide receiver Roman Wilson wasn't sold on the Buckeyes' tenacity.

Following the 30-24 victory, Wilson told reporters that he hasn't seen the necessary toughness from Ohio State over the years and believes the extra edge that his Wolverines have is why they continue to be victorious.

"I told the receivers this whole week: You've got guys back there—this is a thing I thought too — guys who you want to put on the Louis V, the thousand-dollar outfit," Wilson told reporters, according to 247Sports' Alejandro Zúñiga. "You want to act hard. But when we're out there, they're not hard. I see the film: You're not tough."

"And I don't think I'm the toughest guy in the world," Wilson added. "But I'm out there, I'm getting physical. I don't think they wanted it like I wanted it."

Wilson, who played after suffering an injury against Maryland a week prior, had three catches for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Wilson has seen plenty of Wolverine dominance during his time with the program. He's been on the roster for the most recent three victories and has seen firsthand how Michigan has been able to hold off Ohio State.

The win propels Michigan to the Big Ten title game, and a victory there would likely solidify a top-two seed in the College Football Playoff.