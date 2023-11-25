Ravens' Mark Andrews Placed on Injured Reserve With Ankle Injury

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens will be without tight end Mark Andrews going forward.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the team had officially placed Andrews on injured reserve, meaning he will be unavailable for at least the next four weeks.

Andrews suffered an ankle injury in the Ravens Week 11 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and it considered to be "serious" and "likely a season ending injury."

Andrews reportedly underwent surgery on Tuesday. He had 45 catches for 544 yards and six touchdowns through 10 games in 2023 and is a consistent option for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens are a prime contender in the AFC, currently sporting an 8-3 record and sitting in first place in the competitive AFC North. The team has a solid receiving core but losing Andrews for an extended period will surely be a strain on the position. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman said that the focus is on the group and having somebody step up big every game.

"It's always a group effort," Bateman said, per AP. "I think this world kind of gets caught up in this wide receiver (No.) 1 kind of thing, but for the Baltimore Ravens this year, I think that we have proved that anybody can have a big game."