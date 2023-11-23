Olympic Legend Simone Biles Hypes Husband Jonathan Owens for Packers' TD vs. Lions

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

While Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get a lot of the shine, they aren't the only celebrity couple in the NFL.

Superstar Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has been a very present and active supporter of her husband Jonathan Owens, who plays strong safety for the Green Bay Packers.

So, when Owens scored a touchdown Thursday in Green Bay's Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions, Biles was quick to take to X—formerly known as Twitter—to show how proud she was of him.

Owens scored following a Rashan Gary strip sack of Lions quarterback Jared Goff in the first quarter. He was in the right place at the right time and was able to pick the ball up and return it 27-yards to give the Packers 20-6 lead.

Green Bay entered halftime with a 23-6 lead over their division rivals.

Owens and Biles began their relationship in 2020 before getting married back in April of this year. The 28-year-old safety has played for three different teams since going undrafted in 2018..

As for Biles, she is world renowned as arguably the greatest gymnast to ever live, amassing seven Olympic medals—four gold—and taking the sport to new heights nearly every time she enters an event.