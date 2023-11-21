Eagles vs. Chiefs Draws 28.9M Viewers; Most-Watched MNF Game in Over 25 Years

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

It turns out a Super Bowl rematch with two superstar quarterbacks and a set of high-profile brothers—one of whom is dating one of the world's biggest music stars—is quite the formula for television ratings.

As sports and business reporter Joe Pompliano shared, Monday's showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles averaged 28.9 million viewers, which was the highest-rated Monday Night Football game in more than 25 years and the most-watched game of the 2023 campaign:

While Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs entered the contest with bragging rights because of their Super Bowl win, Jalen Hurts, Jason Kelce and the Eagles enacted some revenge in a comeback victory.

Hurts tallied two rushing touchdowns in the second half, while Philadelphia's defense held the Chiefs without a point following intermission. The result was a 21-17 win for the Eagles, who improved to an impressive 9-1 on the season.

Perhaps there is another Super Bowl matchup in store for these two teams.