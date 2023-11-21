Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling Vows to 'Be Better' After Dropping TD in Eagles Loss

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has vowed to improve after a crucial drop late in the fourth quarter cost his team in a 21-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Valdes-Scantling promised to "be better" going forward.

The drop occurred with 1:42 remaining when Valdes-Scantling got behind Eagles cornerback Bradley Roby and Patrick Mahomes dropped a dime that the wideout couldn't reel in.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.