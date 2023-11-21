X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling Vows to 'Be Better' After Dropping TD in Eagles Loss

    Adam WellsNovember 21, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 20: Marquez Valdes-Scantling #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs drops a pass late in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 20, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
    David Eulitt/Getty Images

    Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has vowed to improve after a crucial drop late in the fourth quarter cost his team in a 21-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

    In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Valdes-Scantling promised to "be better" going forward.

    Marquez V-S @MVS__11

    I'm grateful, I'll be better. And I appreciate the criticism and the support. God put this on me because he knew I could handle it. Gratitude for everything that comes with it.

    The drop occurred with 1:42 remaining when Valdes-Scantling got behind Eagles cornerback Bradley Roby and Patrick Mahomes dropped a dime that the wideout couldn't reel in.

    ESPN @espn

    Chiefs had a chance to score the go-ahead TD on this play 😬 <a href="https://t.co/lFR4oMLOna">pic.twitter.com/lFR4oMLOna</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.