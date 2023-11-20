MLB Exec Predicts Shohei Ohtani Moves to CF: He's 1 of the Best Athletes in the Game

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Former Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani could command a record-breaking contract in free agency, although he may not take the mound for a while.

The two-time AL MVP could instead operate as a position player on defense until he's healthy enough to pitch again, according to an anonymous MLB executive.

"I would argue if he's not pitching, he's at least going to play the outfield, maybe center field," the executive said, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. "At least at this stage of his career, he can really run."

"He's one of the best athletes in the game. He should at least be able to play right field," they later added.

After undergoing elbow surgery towards the end of this past season, Ohtani won't be available to pitch until 2025. However, he's expected to be healthy enough to hit at the start of the 2024 season.

While the 29-year-old's ability to be effective both on the mound and in the batter's box is what makes him such a coveted free agent, he's still one of the most effective players in baseball at the plate alone.

Over the past three seasons, Ohtani has racked up 124 home runs and 290 RBIs while recording a .964 OPS. Each one of those marks rank within the top 15 of all hitters since 2021.

With questions regarding his total contract value in wake of the surgery, teams vying to sign Ohtani could put him in the field during the 2024 season once his elbow feels good enough to make the throws required by the position.