Peter King Expects NFL 'to Move Aggressively' on Rule Change on Hip-Drop Tackles

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

After several high-profile players recently suffered injuries due to defenders utilizing a hip-drop tackle, the NFL could soon outlaw the method.

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, the league may swiftly move to change the rule that allows defensive players to grab opposing ball-carriers before twisting them around and falling on their legs to bring them down.

"I expect the NFL to move aggressively to erase the hip-drop tackle this offseason," King said.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews suffered a significant ankle injury when Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson brought him down with a hip-drop tackle during the Ravens' 34-20 win on Thursday Night Football.

King noted that the NFL has worked with the National Rugby League to determine how common the use of hip-drop tackles is, as well as the exact components of the particular style of tackling.

"The league has found it to occur approximately once per game, so maybe 300 times a season," said King.

While the league will reportedly be aggressive to make the hip-drop tackle illegal, not all players are on board with the potential decision. More specifically, not all defensive players.

"We play a tackling sport," Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen said, via King. "I don't think a hip-drop tackle is that bad of a thing. How else do you want us to tackle? Just let the guy run past you?"