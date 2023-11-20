Kenneth Walker III's Oblique Injury Called 'Legit' Strain by Seahawks' Pete Carroll

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III left the team's 17-16 defeat against the Los Angeles Rams due to an oblique injury.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, head coach Pete Carroll told reporters after the game that Walker III sustained an "oblique strain that was legit."

The 23-year-old left the contest in the first quarter after suffering the injury and did not return. Walker III grabbed his left side on the middle of a six-yard run before any Rams defender made contact with him, falling to the ground.

