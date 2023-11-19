Rams' Cooper Kupp Reportedly Day-to-Day After Low Ankle Sprain Injury vs. Seahawks

John Fisher/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams star wideout Cooper Kupp suffered a low ankle sprain during Sunday's 17-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Kupp will be considered day-to-day with the injury, but the Rams are expected to be cautious given the veteran's history.

Kupp, 30, suffered the injury in the second quarter and was ultimately ruled out. He was blocking on a run play before hobbling off the field.

He attempted to make a return after halftime but things didn't feel quite right.

"He was going to try to come back and play," coach Sean McVay said after the game, via ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "He was moving around at the beginning of the second half and we were hoping that he'd be able to go, but it just didn't quite feel good enough."

It's been a rough recent streak of injuries for Kupp, who missed the first four games of the campaign as he dealt with a hamstring injury. This run dates back to 2022 when Kupp managed to play in just nine games and had to undergo season-ending ankle surgery after suffering a high ankle sprain.

Kupp has been working his way back into shape since his return to action with a couple of vintage performances.

The former receiving triple crown winner has had two 100-plus receiving yard performances since he got back on Oct. 8. He has 23 receptions for 364 yards and a touchdown so far this season.

The Rams will once again lean heavily on rookie sensation Puka Nacua should Kupp miss an extended amount of time. The fifth-round pick caught a touchdown against the Seahawks.