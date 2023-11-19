Rams' Cooper Kupp Out vs. Seahawks After Suffering Ankle Injury

John Fisher/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams star wideout Cooper Kupp was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks after suffering an ankle injury in the matchup, according to an an announcement by the organization.

Kupp, 30, suffered the injury in the second quarter and was getting checked out by the trainers on the sideline. He was blocking on a run play before hobbling off the field.

It's been a rough recent streak of injuries for Kupp, who missed the first four games of the campaign as he dealt with a hamstring injury. This run dates back to 2022 when Kupp managed to play in just nine games and had to undergo season-ending ankle surgery after suffering a high ankle sprain.

Kupp has been working his way back into shape since his return to action with a couple of vintage performances.

The former receiving triple crown winner has had two 100-plus receiving yard performances since he got back on Oct. 8. He has 23 receptions for 364 yards and a touchdown so far this season.