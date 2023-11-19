Bears' Justin Fields Reminds NFL Fans of Talent amid Loss to Lions in Injury Return

Bears' Justin Fields Reminds NFL Fans of Talent amid Loss to Lions in Injury ReturnNovember 19, 2023
Well, the Tyson Bagent story was fun while it lasted.
Because while the rookie backup performed admirably over the past few weeks, Justin Fields returned Sunday and had one of his best performances of the season in a 31-26 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Fields, who missed the last month with a dislocated thumb injury, did nearly everything in his power to get Chicago the upset win over their division rivals. He gave the Bears a 12-point cushion with just over four minutes remaining in the game.
However, the Bears' defense didn't hold up their end of the bargain, allowing the Lions to get 15 fourth quarter points, including a one-yard run by David Montgomery that gave Detroit the lead with just 29 seconds remaining.
No amount of Fields magic could save the Bears, however. And a great return performance was tarnished as the third-year signal caller was strip sacked on the final drive and it was scored as a safety.
Fields ended the day with 16 pass completions for 169 yards and a touchdown. He also added 104 yards in the rushing game as well.
Even in a loss, Bears fans were happy to see their QB1 playing well in his return from injury.
Jacob Infante @jacobinfante24
This is a special throw by Justin Fields.<br><br>The deep touch and arm strength is obvious, but what I like is how he sensed pressure and climbed the pocket. He's struggled there in the past, but not now. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> <a href="https://t.co/ktMFxH48Y8">pic.twitter.com/ktMFxH48Y8</a>
Courtney Cronin @CourtneyRCronin
Justin Fields has more than tripled the run production Lamar Jackson gained against the Lions D in Week 7. Fields has 18 rushing attempts for 104 yards, which marks his 5th 100-yard rushing game, passing Russell Wilson for the third most by a quarterback. <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a>
Next Gen Stats @NextGenStats
Justin Fields & D.J. Moore (39-yd TD)<br><br>🔹 Air Distance: 49.1 yds<br>🔹 Completion Probability: 26.6%<br><br>The Bears win probability rose from 37.3% to 56.9% as a result of the touchdown (+19.6% win probability added).<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CHIvsDET?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CHIvsDET</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DaBears?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DaBears</a> <a href="https://t.co/8yTaOtGMvs">pic.twitter.com/8yTaOtGMvs</a>
Fields will attempt to build off this performance next Monday night as the Bears take a trip to Minnesota to take on the white-hot Vikings and Josh Dobbs.