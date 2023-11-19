X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Bears' Justin Fields Reminds NFL Fans of Talent amid Loss to Lions in Injury Return

    Francisco RosaNovember 19, 2023

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 19: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears looks to pass during the first quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 19, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
    Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

    Well, the Tyson Bagent story was fun while it lasted.

    Because while the rookie backup performed admirably over the past few weeks, Justin Fields returned Sunday and had one of his best performances of the season in a 31-26 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

    Fields, who missed the last month with a dislocated thumb injury, did nearly everything in his power to get Chicago the upset win over their division rivals. He gave the Bears a 12-point cushion with just over four minutes remaining in the game.

    However, the Bears' defense didn't hold up their end of the bargain, allowing the Lions to get 15 fourth quarter points, including a one-yard run by David Montgomery that gave Detroit the lead with just 29 seconds remaining.

    No amount of Fields magic could save the Bears, however. And a great return performance was tarnished as the third-year signal caller was strip sacked on the final drive and it was scored as a safety.

    Fields ended the day with 16 pass completions for 169 yards and a touchdown. He also added 104 yards in the rushing game as well.

    Even in a loss, Bears fans were happy to see their QB1 playing well in his return from injury.

    Bears' Justin Fields Reminds NFL Fans of Talent amid Loss to Lions in Injury Return
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    #RingerNFL @ringernfl

    Justin Fields dancing on the Lions D is disrespectful 😂 <a href="https://t.co/J9qrx8rAzT">pic.twitter.com/J9qrx8rAzT</a>

    Dave @dave_bfr

    Justin Fields feeling himself in the 4th quarter.<br><br>He's over 100 rushing yards. <br><br>Just executed a 14 play, 8+ min drive. <a href="https://t.co/YfKmjVGEHE">pic.twitter.com/YfKmjVGEHE</a>

    Simeon "Steamin Willie Beamen" Kelley @SirSimeonKelley

    SOOOOO WE NOT GONE TALK ABOUT HOW JUSTIN FIELDS BALLING RIGHT NOW……

    Mild Accountant @airoderinde

    JUSTIN FIELDS<br> <a href="https://t.co/Hwv2hMy4P9">pic.twitter.com/Hwv2hMy4P9</a>

    Jacob Infante @jacobinfante24

    This is a special throw by Justin Fields.<br><br>The deep touch and arm strength is obvious, but what I like is how he sensed pressure and climbed the pocket. He's struggled there in the past, but not now. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> <a href="https://t.co/ktMFxH48Y8">pic.twitter.com/ktMFxH48Y8</a>

    Sean Hammond @sean_hammond

    Justin Fields is running for first downs and dancing after plays. That tells you all you need to know.

    Courtney Cronin @CourtneyRCronin

    Justin Fields has more than tripled the run production Lamar Jackson gained against the Lions D in Week 7. Fields has 18 rushing attempts for 104 yards, which marks his 5th 100-yard rushing game, passing Russell Wilson for the third most by a quarterback. <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a>

    Ben Devine @Chicago_NFL

    Justin Fields is showcasing why he is QB1. <a href="https://t.co/2UldkIMppO">pic.twitter.com/2UldkIMppO</a>

    Dave Kluge @DaveKluge

    Me when people say slanderous things about Justin Fields <a href="https://t.co/gtt6rmhbHA">pic.twitter.com/gtt6rmhbHA</a>

    Brian Knights @BrianKnights3

    Justin Fields <a href="https://t.co/Jx8IrWyq6X">pic.twitter.com/Jx8IrWyq6X</a>

    Next Gen Stats @NextGenStats

    Justin Fields &amp; D.J. Moore (39-yd TD)<br><br>🔹 Air Distance: 49.1 yds<br>🔹 Completion Probability: 26.6%<br><br>The Bears win probability rose from 37.3% to 56.9% as a result of the touchdown (+19.6% win probability added).<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CHIvsDET?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CHIvsDET</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DaBears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DaBears</a> <a href="https://t.co/8yTaOtGMvs">pic.twitter.com/8yTaOtGMvs</a>

    Bears Nation @BearsNationCHI

    Justin Fields. <br><br>That's it, that's the tweet.

    Herb Lawrence @Ecnerwal23

    It was coaching malpractice to not use Justin Fields like they are today

    Dan Wiederer @danwiederer

    Justin Fields over 100 yards rushing after that last explosive run.

    Gregg Rosenthal @greggrosenthal

    saying that Justin Fields is outplaying Jared Goff would be an understatement

    DeeksView @DeeksViewOG

    What a drive. <br><br>Justin Fields is electric

    500 🏎 @Kameron_Hay

    Folks was talking about some damn Tyson Bagent man. Justin Fields first game back he got smoke for the best team in the division.

    Jacob Infante @jacobinfante24

    The Justin Fields run stands!<br><br>Beautiful scramble by QB1 and insane stop-start athleticism on the huge gain. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a>

    Alex Shapiro @AlexShapiroNBCS

    Tyler Scott slowed up for just an instant on that go route, and that was likely the difference between an enormous play to ice the game and an incomplete pass.<br><br>Phenomenal throw from Justin Fields.

    Ryan L @ryannealg

    Justin Fields <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bears</a> <a href="https://t.co/hLV4t5f6r4">pic.twitter.com/hLV4t5f6r4</a>

    ✶✶Connor Bedard Summer ✶✶ @slamtrav

    Justin Fields haters this week <a href="https://t.co/gwWjBHbhPE">pic.twitter.com/gwWjBHbhPE</a>

    Ross Pins @chisportsross

    Justin Fields makes it fun to be Bears fan, idk how you could ever be upset at him for that.

    Fields will attempt to build off this performance next Monday night as the Bears take a trip to Minnesota to take on the white-hot Vikings and Josh Dobbs.