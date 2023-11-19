Bears' Justin Fields Reminds NFL Fans of Talent amid Loss to Lions in Injury Return

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Well, the Tyson Bagent story was fun while it lasted.

Because while the rookie backup performed admirably over the past few weeks, Justin Fields returned Sunday and had one of his best performances of the season in a 31-26 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Fields, who missed the last month with a dislocated thumb injury, did nearly everything in his power to get Chicago the upset win over their division rivals. He gave the Bears a 12-point cushion with just over four minutes remaining in the game.

However, the Bears' defense didn't hold up their end of the bargain, allowing the Lions to get 15 fourth quarter points, including a one-yard run by David Montgomery that gave Detroit the lead with just 29 seconds remaining.

No amount of Fields magic could save the Bears, however. And a great return performance was tarnished as the third-year signal caller was strip sacked on the final drive and it was scored as a safety.

Fields ended the day with 16 pass completions for 169 yards and a touchdown. He also added 104 yards in the rushing game as well.

Even in a loss, Bears fans were happy to see their QB1 playing well in his return from injury.