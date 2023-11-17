Steelers Rumors: Myles Jack, PIT 'Have Mutual Interest' in Reunion After Unretiring

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers and free agent linebacker Myles Jack reportedly have "mutual interest" in a reunion, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport noted that Jack could potentially join the team's practice squad after clearing waivers.

The 28-year-old recently un-retired after seven seasons in the NFL. His last year was spent as a member of the Steelers in 2022, starting in 13 games while recording 104 tackles and three passes defensed.

Jack has recorded 617 tackles and 6.5 sacks in 95 career regular season starts. He was a member of Pro Football Focus' All-Pro Second Team in 2020.

The Steelers have dealt with several injuries to the team's linebacking core throughout the past couple of weeks. Inside linebacker Cole Holcomb sustained a knee injury during the first quarter of Pittsburgh's Week 9 victory over the Tennessee Titans, which required season-ending surgery.

The following week, linebacker Kwon Alexander suffered a torn Achilles that ended his 2023 campaign as well.

Head coach Mike Tomlin emphasized the importance of Elandon Roberts, the former Miami Dolphin who's expected to get a much larger workload moving forward.

"We're going to lean on Elandon Roberts, but that's why we brought him here," Tomlin said, according to Dale Lolley of steelers.com. "He's a defensive quarterback in mentality and a really good communicator, a really good above-the-neck player."

Second-year pro Mark Robinson is also expected to receive a prominent role, as the former seventh-round pick has spent most of his time on special teams in 2023.