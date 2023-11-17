X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Ravens' Odell Beckham Jr. Downplays Shoulder Injury vs. Bengals: 'It's Not That Bad'

    Adam WellsNovember 17, 2023

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 16: Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball after catching a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 16, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    Odell Beckham Jr. isn't concerned about the shoulder injury he suffered in the fourth quarter of the Baltimore Ravens' 34-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday.

    Speaking to reporters after the game, Beckham said "it's not that bad" when he was asked about the injury.

    "Just keeping my head down, continuing to work," the three-time Pro Bowl receiver added. "Got some time to recover and heal."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.