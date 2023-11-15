Dolphins Rumors: Christian Wilkins Seen as Top-10 DT by 'Several Respected' Execs

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins may have to pay a pretty penny to retain defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who's due to be a free agent in the offseason.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported "several respected executives consider him a top-10 defensive tackle." He added that "enough teams love Wilkins' versatile game that he will be paid handsomely."

