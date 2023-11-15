X

NBA

    Video: Warriors' Green, Thompson, T-Wolves' McDaniels Ejected for Scuffle

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 15, 2023

    Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

    The NBA's in-season tournament may not have the same intensity as the playoffs, but don't tell that to the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.

    The two Western Conference teams didn't even make it two minutes into their matchup on Tuesday before there was a fight and three different ejections. It started with Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels grabbing and shoving each other and then escalated when Draymond Green came flying in and put Rudy Gobert in a headlock.

    WARRIORS-TIMBERWOLVES GETTING CHIPPY 😳 <a href="https://t.co/hVW0Vlo5dH">pic.twitter.com/hVW0Vlo5dH</a>

    Klay, Draymond and Jaden McDaniels were all ejected before either team scored a point 😅 <a href="https://t.co/i8YvG2lzDp">pic.twitter.com/i8YvG2lzDp</a>

    ESPN's Kendra Andrews noted McDaniels and Thompson were ejected for their incident, while Green was issued a flagrant 2 foul and also kicked out.

    There wasn't even a point scored in the game before the fighting started happening, and it left the Warriors rather shorthanded for their second in-season tournament contest. McDaniels starts for the Timberwolves, but Green and Thompson are both starters and integral to what the Warriors do on a nightly basis.

    Both Minnesota and Golden State won their first in-season tournament game in Group C play.

