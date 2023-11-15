Oregon State, Washington State Ruled as Sole Members of Pac-12 Board amid Realignment

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Whitman County (Washington) Superior Court Judge Gary Libey has granted Washington State and Oregon State's request for a preliminary injunction, meaning that the two schools will be the Pac-12's lone governing and voting members.

The decision was in response to WSU and OSU's lawsuit against the Pac-12 and the departing 10 schools.

"I grew up where conduct spoke louder than words," Libey said, per Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports. "Conduct is what counts and words don't so much. What you do and how you do it is what counts in life."

As noted by Bryan Fischer of Fox Sports, the Pac-12 board can invite the other 10 members to future board meetings. They are all allowed to take in meetings and make suggestions. However, WSU and OSU are the only schools with voting powers.

As Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic noted, the judge stated that the departing schools must still be "treated in a fair and open manner" and can't be harmed. A motion to dismiss was denied.

Per Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, the other 10 Pac-12 schools are "certain to appeal."

Greg Woods of the Spokesman-Review provided more information on the legal front, noting Washington's plan to appeal.